Pending
Jacqueline R. Bostic, 81, of Davenport, died Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at St. Mary's Healthcare Center, Davenport. Arrangements are pending at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service, Davenport.
Cody Nicholas France, 39, of Muscatine, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018, in Louisa County. Arrangements are pending at Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Home for Funeral and Cremation Services.
Carol A. Hunt, 91, Wheatland, Iowa died Tuesday March 27, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Chapman Funeral Home, Wheatland.
Orville R. Lamb, 86, of Quincy, Illinois, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.
David N. Serrano Sr., 66, of Coal Valley, passed away Wednesday March 28, 2018, ats home. Arrangements are pending at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.
David "Dave" Stuart, 60, of Morrison, Illinois, died Monday, March 26, 2018, at home. Arrangements are pending at Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home, Morrison.