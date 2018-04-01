Phillip Bond

November 9, 1942 - March 30, 2018
EAST MOLINE — Phillip J. “Joe” Bond, 75, of East Moline, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, at home.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Thursday April 5, 2018, at Rock Island National Cemetery. Arsenal Island, with full military honors performed by East Moline American Legion Post 227. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018, at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., East Moline, where memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice. Cremation has been accorded. Those wishing to attend the graveside service must be at the funeral home by 9:15 a.m. Thursday for the processional.
Phillip was born November 9, 1942, in Moline, a son of Herbert and Maxine (Hollingsworth) Bond. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1960 at the age of 17, and proudly served his country until being honorably discharged in 1964. The Marines influenced his life in every way, and he was proud to have the ideals and values taught to him, so he could teach and show them to others.
He married Patricia Mulligan on August 12, 1968, at First Christian Church in East Moline. He worked for the Rock Island Lines for seven years, and then retired from Prudential Insurance as an agent and sales manager in 1998 after 27 years of faithful service.
Mr. Bond enjoyed golfing, coaching youth sports, and was an accomplished handyman. Most of all, his family and extended family were most important in his life, taking priority over all else. He loved them dearly.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Pat; children, Nick (Melissa) Bond of Davenport and Trish (Bryan) Ryser of Bettendorf; five grandchildren, Ellie, Sophie Maxine, Brandon, Lucas and Alex, all at home; a brother, Stephen (Carol) Bond of Ames, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Maxine Bond; brother, Carl Bond; sister, Virginia Engh; brother-in-law, Vic Engh; sister-in-law, Mary Bond; mother- and father-in-law, James and Adele Mulligan.
Family and friends may visit Phillip's obituary and leave condolences for the family online at www.vanhoe.com.