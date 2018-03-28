July 31, 1925-March 27, 2018
BETTENDORF — Ralph L. “Ralphie” Schluckwerder, 92, a resident of Bettendorf, died on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 30, 2018, at the McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Walcott Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility or to Genesis Hospice.
He was born July 31, 1925, the son of Richard Alvin and Margaretha (Leunert) Schluckwerder.
Ralph was employed at Walgreens, retiring as assistant manager after 33 years of service and was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge.
Those left to honor his memory include his niece, Sherian Laws; his nephew, Roger Siebke; his great-nieces, Gina (Matt) Lechvar and Trish (Chris) Moses; his great-nephews, Matthew (Pinda) Williams and Mark (Theresa Williams; his great-great nieces and nephews, Jacob Lechvar, Carter Lechvar, Avery Lechvar and Brayden Moses.
Ralph was preceded in death by his niece, Dolores Siebke; his sister and brother-in-law, Clementine and Lester Siebke; and his best friend since 1951, Howard D. Masengarb.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.