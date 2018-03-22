January 9, 1975-March 16, 2018
THIBODAUX, La. — Reginald Francis White, 43, died on Friday, March 16 in Thibodaux, Louisiana, due to complications from cancer.
Reg was born January 9, 1975, in Davenport, son of Frances (Nelson) and Royce White. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School in Bettendorf, Iowa and Assumption High School in Davenport.
In 2013, Reg married Katie Buelow, of Clinton, daughter of Paula Mallory and Donald Buelow. Katie is the marketing manager at Amelia Belle Casino. Their first son, Liam Francis, was born in 2017 in Thibodaux. They are expecting twins in June.
From his high school job as a deck hand on the Quad-City Queen and Mississippi Belle II, he worked diligently to earn a USCG Master's License by the time he was 19 years old. In 1994 he was the youngest person to ever acquire this license. He continued to work his way up in that business, becoming director of marine operations and then facilities manager for Wild Rose Casino and Resorts. In 2012, Reg moved to Louisiana and became the director of operations for the Amelia Belle Casino.
Reg lived life fully and intensely. Among many hobbies and interests, he most enjoyed flying, earning both his pilot's license and instrument rating in the last few years.
Reg unwillingly left Katie, Liam and the twins. He is also survived by his parents; siblings ,Julianna (David McNally) and Daniel (Kelly) and their families; mother-in-law; sister-in-law, Malissa (Josh Bevins) and their family; and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, a host of cousins and many, many friends.
Reg was known to all for his intelligence, competence, incisive wit, practical and common sense, compassion and an intense, fierce love for his family and friends. His love will live on.
Visitation was held at the Thibodaux Funeral Center in Thibodaux, Louisiana, on Tuesday, March 20. A local funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, at Lemke Funeral Homes South Chapel (2610 Manufacturing Drive Clinton). A visitation will occur from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Lemke Funeral Homes South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund has been set up for Reg and Katie's three children.