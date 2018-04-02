September 20, 1938-March 15, 2018
OVIEDO, Fla. — The Rev. Henry C. Lubben III, former pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Rock Island (1981 to 1993), went to be with the Lord on March 15, 2018, in Oviedo, Florida. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on May 12 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 3300 24th St., Rock Island.
Rev. Lubben was born September 20, 1938, in Teaneck, New Jersey. He was ordained as a Lutheran minister in 1964. He served in Michigan, New York, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Illinois, Vermont, New Jersey and Connecticut before retiring to Florida in 2005. He is missed by children, Sue (husband Mike Butram) and Steve Lubben (wife Pam); grandchildren, Nik Spurgetis (wife Sonja), Ana (husband Adam Cook), Ted Spurgetis, Seth Lubben and Sara Lubben (fiancé Adam); great-grandchildren, Nicoletta, Alex and Logan; second wife. Barbara; nephews and cousins.
Memorials may be made to cedarlake.org, lutheranhaven.org or the church of the giver's choice.