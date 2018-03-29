November 7, 1945-March 28, 2018
DAVENPORT — Richard C. “Ric” Soliz, 72, of Davenport, formerly of Moline and Rock Island, died Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at University Hospitals, Iowa City.
A celebration of Ric’s life will take place Friday, March 30, 2018, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with a graveside service at Rock Island National Cemetery. The Mexican American Veterans Association will present military honors. Those wishing to attend should meet in the parking lot of Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, at 2:15 p.m. The celebration will continue with a hospitality gathering at CityView Celebrations in the lower level of Trimble Pointe from 3 to 7 p.m. Ric’s wishes were for his friends and family to share cocktails and Harris Pizza in casual Cubs, Bears or Hawaiian attire. Memorials may be made to the Richard C. Soliz Memorial Fund, c/o Elizabeth Soliz.
Ric was born November 7, 1945, in Moline, the son of Anthony Gomez and Iva June (Wheeler) Soliz. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy before marrying Sylvia Sausedo on June 24, 1967, with whom he had four children.
He worked for the United States Post Office for 42 years, retiring in 2005. He married Elizabeth Duncan on November 9, 2005. Liz and Ric were active in the Mississippi Valley Blues Society and the Quad-Cities Pony Club. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.
One of the last things Ric talked about was wanting his family and friends to “keep breathing and dance!” He also encouraged them to go out and plant a tree or plant in his memory.
Ric is survived by his beloved wife, Liz; four children, Patrice Noe Moore and her husband, Scott, of Fort Myers, Florida, Marlene and John Wetherell of Rock Island, Zachary and Amy Soliz of Davenport, Zahra and Peter Suss of Moline, Joseph Duncan, and Joshua Duncan both of Davenport; his grandchildren (who called him “Grumpy”), Jessica (Julian) McConnell, Alexander (Si) Noe, Alli (Jake) Darrow, Kevin, Sean and Anna Wetherell, Ava and Anthony Soliz, and Haylee Jo and Dylan Duncan; a great-grandson, Malcolm McConnell; siblings, John Soliz of Silvis, Luz Sevall of Lakewood, Colorado, and Clinton Irwin of Rock Island; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Iva June Irwin, and father (who loving called him Mr. Brando”) Anthony; a brother, Matthew Irwin; and a son-in-law, Jeff Noe.
