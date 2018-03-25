March 17, 1951-March 20, 2018
DAVENPORT - Richard L "Rick" Engebretson, 67, of Davenport, passed away on March 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center - East Campus, Davenport, after a lengthy illness.
Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rick was born March 17, 1951, the son of Joseph and Mary (Lopez) Engebretson. Rick graduated from Central High School in 1969, and he was a former member of the local teamsters union.
Rick enjoyed camping, woodworking and traveling.
Rick was a recipient of a liver transplant in 1994 from the University of Iowa, giving him 25 extra years to enjoy his life.
Survivors include his daughter; Robin (Pedro) Salinas, grandchildren; Travis Daniels, Antonio Salinas, Adriana Salinas, Alex Salinas and Tomas Salinas, all of Davenport. Long time, family and friends, Wanda Rekese, Carly Keiser, Robert (Tiffany) Pilger and family, Tom Urnie, Rick's former wife, Jan, and his dog, Ribbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
At his request, there was a private family service at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, leaving a host of other family and friends. He will be deeply loved and missed.
The family would like to thank the liver transplant team at the University of Iowa, Iowa City and the ICU medical staff of Genesis East and a special thank you to Dr. Michael Torsney for all the special care that was given to Rick.
Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.