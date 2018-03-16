August 5, 1955-March 12, 2018
STOCKTON, Iowa — Richard A. "Rick" Ralfs, 62, of Stockton, Iowa, passed away Monday, March 12, 2018, at Trinity Rock Island.
Rick was born on August 5, 1955, to Alan and Janice (Gilbert) Ralfs.
A celebration of Rick's life will be held at a later date.
Rick is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughters, Heather (Joe) Kasel of St. Paul, Minn., and Janell (Jason) Hallik of New York, his sons, James and Ryan Ralfs both of Davenport, nine grandchildren; and his sister, Cindy Denklau of Walcott.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Brian Ralfs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.