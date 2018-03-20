August 13, 1936-March 18, 2018
DAVENPORT — Funeral services for Robert A. “Bob” Forret, 81, of Davenport, formerly of Silvis, will be 11 a.m. Friday at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Visitation will be 9:30-11 a.m., prior to services. Private burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Mr. Forret died Sunday, March 18, 2018, at Crest Health Center, Davenport.
Bob was born August 13, 1936, in Moline, the son of Roger and Gladys Weber Forret. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Carol Kavanaugh on January 14, 1961, at St. Pious X Catholic Church, Rock Island. He retired from John Deere Harvester, East Moline, after 35 years of service. He was an avid bicyclist and loved golfing with friends. He was an active volunteer at church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Forret, Davenport; daughter, Lisa (Jim) Charnitz, Bettendorf; son, Steve Forret (Rick Aquilar), Chicago; sister, Nancy (Bob) Rioux, Carbon Cliff; sister-in-law, Kay Forret, Aledo, Illinois; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Roger Forret.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com.