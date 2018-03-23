March 20, 2018
DAVENPORT — Robert "Bob" E. Haynes, 70, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Genesis East. A memorial visitation will be held Monday, March 26, 2018, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Runge Mortuary. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Bob was born in Milan to Robert and Freda (Meeks) Haynes.
Survivors include his son, Paul (Stacy Misfeldt) Haynes; step-sons, Gregory Jones and William Jones; sister, Linda (Randy) Viager; grandchildren, Joshua, Jeremiah, Jenna, and Jessica.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve.