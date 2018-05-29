January 15, 1955-May 24, 2018
FULTON, Ill. – Robert Landon, 63, a resident of Fulton, Illinois, for many years, passed away May 24, 2018, at The Gardens Rehab and Care Center in Kingman, Arizona.
Robert was the son of the late Henry and Gertrude Landon. He was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, on January 15, 1955. He graduated from Clinton High School and spent his entire working career with Hick’s Caramel Corn and Concessions, and he was lovingly called Popcorn Bob.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Wilma Cochran, Mary Jane Cochran, Lois (Don) McMahon, Eileen (Eugene) Myers; sister-in-law, Cindy (Larry) Schultz; brothers, Richard (Mary Jo) Landon, Henry (Grace) Landon; two aunts; one uncle; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Everett Landon; and brothers-in-law, Howard Cochran and Mike Cochran.
Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona, will be handling his cremation and private remembrance. Family requests memorials be made in Robert’s name to the American Diabetes Association