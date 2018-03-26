March 23, 2018
DAVENPORT -Robert “Rob” Turner, 37, of Davenport, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House with his loving family by his side.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Wednesday, March 28, at 6 p.m. at Weerts Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that memorials be made to the Clarissa C Cook Hospice House or the DaVita Green Country Dialysis Center in Davenport.
Online condolences to Rob’s family may be left by visiting www.weertsfhcom