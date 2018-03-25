March 23, 2018
ROCK ISLAND - Rollin L. Spencer, 80, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018, at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Buffalo Prairie Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Rollin was born on March 16, 1938, in Moline, the son of Melvin and Dorothy (Wemer) Spencer. He married Linda Bull on August 18, 1968, at Antioch Baptist Church, Reynolds. Rollin was employed as a production worker at Case IH. Rollin was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid reader and enjoyed history. Rollin cherished his time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved going out to eat and taking long walks.
Rollin is survived by his daughters, Stacey (Dan) Gleason, Davenport and Laura (Rodney) Waggoner, Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Chelsey (Kurt) Paslawski, Ethan Kramer, and Jacob and Delia Waggoner; great- grandchildren, Kolton and Kane Paslawski; and siblings, Robert Spencer and Bev Wildermuth.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Linda Spencer; parents; and brother, Tom Spencer.
