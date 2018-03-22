November 27, 1941-March 16, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral services for Ronald W. Gay Sr., 76, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 26, 2018, at Second Baptist Church, 919 6th Ave., Rock Island. Per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded prior to the service. Ronald passed away March 16, 2018, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Ronald Wayne Gay Sr. was born November 27, 1941, in Quincy, Illinois, a son of John "Junior" and Ella (Stewart) Gay. Ronald married Lois Reed, who preceded him in death.
Ronald was a bartender at the Davenport Country Club, the Keokuk Country Club and the Crow Valley Country Club. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially at Christmas when there were big family gatherings. He was very generous and was always willing to extend a helping hand. Ronald was truly a people-person. He also enjoyed golf and music.
Memorials may be made to his children.
Those left to honor Ronald's memory include his children, Ron (Debra) Gay Jr., Lisa Gay, Sam (Deanna) Wolf, Brian Gay, Travis (Michelle) Gay, Tara Sanders and Chris Gay; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, John (Harriett) Gay, James Gay, Richard (Evelyn) Gay, Bill (Marla) Gay, Butch Gay and Greg (Ruby) Gay. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lois; and siblings, Rosemary Holder, Charles Gay, Bobby Gay and Johnamae Williams. May they rest in peace.
Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed to the family by visiting Ronald's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com .