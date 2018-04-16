February 7, 1938-Friday, April 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Memorial services for Rosalie M. Pleasant, 80, of Davenport, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the chapel at Pine Hill Cemetery, Davenport. Mrs. Pleasant passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018, at home, surrounded by her family. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
Rosalie Marie Wells was born on February 7, 1938, in Davenport, the daughter of John and Emma (Bieber) Wells. In 1957, she married Alfred A. Pleasant in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2012. Rosalie worked at various jobs throughout her life, but most importantly was a devoted wife and mother. She loved being with family. She was known to light up a room with her infectious personality and humor.
She is survived by daughters, Tracy Clark of Davenport, Pamela (Mark) Krebs of Roy, Washington; four grandchildren, Tina (James) Halsey of Riverdale, Brandy Krebs, Kaila Krebs, Alexis Krebs, all of Roy; and two great-grandchildren, Summer Halsey of Riverdale and Alaina Mesa of Roy.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Raney, and brothers, Jack, Don and Tom Wells.
Memorials may be directed to King’s Harvest Pet Rescue in Davenport.
