July 6, 1927-March 14, 2018
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, March 17, 2018, from 10-11 a.m. at the Walnut United Methodist Church. Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the church with the Rev. Mark Harkness officiating. A celebration of life luncheon will immediately follow memorial services. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Rosemary Jane Swanson, 90, of Walnut, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Heritage Health in Walnut.
Rosemary was born July 6, 1927, in Davenport, the daughter of David and Ida (Brown) Jones. She was united in marriage to Delbert Richard Swanson on July 25, 1989, in Davenport.
Rosemary was a homemaker and traveler for many years. In her early days she worked in a factory during the war, was a secretary, farmer, and savvy business woman. Rosemary always had a positive word for others, infectious smile and strong faith. She will be most remembered for her happy personality, kindness for others and selfless generosity.
Survivors include her husband, Delbert Richard Swanson of Walnut; one daughter, Carla Baker of Kewanee, Illinois; one son, Perry DeWitt Craig of Washington, Iowa; three stepsons, Richard (Mary) Craig of Iowa City, Philip A. Swanson of Walnut, and Brian (Kristen) Swanson of Chicago; one granddaughter, Leslie (Alex) Schlue of Davenport; one step grandaughter, Haley Swanson of Chicago; and five great-grandchildren, Addison, Shawn, Kirsten, Nolan and Kaitlyn of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; four sisters, Effie, Oney, Edith and Sarah; eight brothers, John, Frank, George, David, Daniel, Albert, Robert and Wayne; one great-grandson, Jackson Alan Schlue.
