Floyd E. "Geno" Clark, 78, of Orion, Ill., passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at his home. Arrangements are at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Kenneth D. Davison Jr., 85, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at the Galesburg Cottage Hospital in Galesburg, Illinois. Services are pending at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.
The Rev. James P. DeBisschop, 57, pastor of St. Maria Goretti, Coal Valley, and Mary Our Lady of Peace, Orion, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.
Gary L. Derby, 63, of Bettendorf, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, at UnityPoint Health in Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending with McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Orlie “Jay” Oates, Jr., 60, of Clinton, passed away Sunday, April 1, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North. Funeral arrangements are pending with Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.