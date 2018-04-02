September 5, 1959-March 31, 2018
DAVENPORT — Sharon K. Guldenzopf, 58, of Davenport, passed away Saturday March 31, 2018 at Trinity Bettendorf, due to complications from a heart attack.
A service to celebrate her life will be 1 p.m Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Milan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time. Private burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park.
Memorials may be left to her grandchildren or JDRF.
Sharon was born on September 5, 1959, in Moline, the daughter of Wesley and Lucille (Hines) Guldenzopf. She graduated from Rock Island High School in 1977. Her family was so proud of her when she returned to college and completed her bachelor’s degree at the University of Iowa.
Sharon loved to spend time with her family, especially her sons and grandchildren. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed giving her quilts to family and friends as a way for her to leave behind a hug. She also enjoyed the outdoors, bowling, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, reading and playing gin and euchre.
She is survived by her sons, David (Brooke), Drew (Jessica) and Brett (Chelsie) Canada; five grandchildren, Kaden, Nathan, Lisa, Justin and Alexander; sisters, Mary (Jerry) Martinez, Linda (Andy) Anderson; and brother, Larry Guldenzopf.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen; and brother, David Wesley.