March 27, 1939-May 18, 2018
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Sheila Johnson, 79, of West Des Moines, Iowa, died peacefully Friday, May 18, 2018, at The Bird House in Iowa City, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 24, 2018, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 7075 Ashworth Road, West Des Moines. Burial will be in Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell, Iowa. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 23, at Iles Westover Chapel, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa, followed by a rosary and prayer.
Sheila Marie Foley was born March 27, 1939, in Davenport, the daughter of Lawrence Joseph and Ailleen Grace (Barry) Foley. Sheila graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy in 1957. Sheila was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Allen Johnson on May 10, 1958.
Sheila’s first job was for her father at Foley Plumbing and Heating. When her five children arrived, she was a stay-at-home mom for a number of years before entering the workforce again at Kramer Jewelers, Poweshiek County Abstract and finally, for 27 years, at Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance before retiring.
Sheila enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s activities, golf, her church and social groups, traveling with family and friends.
Survivors include her children, Timothy P. (Cindy) of Bloomington, Illinois, Mark A. (Chris) of Iowa City, Daniel H. (Susan) of Urbandale, Iowa, Mary M. (Alex) Wenndt of Cedar Rapids, and Therese M. (Dave) Morgan of Ankeny, Iowa; grandchildren, Jessica, Bobby (Becca), Zac, Ben, Margaret "Meg," Emilie, Christian, Matt, Tanner, Jared and Riley; a brother, Larry (Joyce) Foley of Summerfield, Florida; a brother-in-law, Jack Davies of Bonita Springs, Florida; and sisters-in-law, Patricia “Patty” Walker of Champaign, Illinois, and Patricia “Pat” Foley of Davenport. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; parents, Lawrence and Ailleen Foley; sisters, Bette Davies, Mary Catherine Foley, Rita Engelmann and her husband, Dick, and Peggy VanCamp and her husband, Vic; brothers, Donald L. Foley and his wife, Bernice, and Barry F. Foley; brothers-in-law, Tom Helms and his wife, Joan, and George Walker, husband to Patty; and a grandson, Jacob Andrew Johnson (Dan and Susan). May they rest in peace.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bird House in Iowa City, Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society - Lung Cancer Research. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
No one enjoyed life more than Mom/Sheila so we only have one option — Celebrate!!!!!