July 1, 1936-March 16, 2018
CLINTON — Shirley A. Holt, 81, of Clinton, passed away, Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Alverno.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 19, 2018, at the Evangelical Free Church. Clinton. Burial will be in Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tim Thompson, Randy Beachler, Steve Johnson Jaim Lawson, Noah Thompson, Michael Davis, Jr. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Shirley Ann Dietrich was born on July 1, 1936, in Burtrum, Minnesota, the daughter of Harold and Edna (Thompson) Dietrich. She attended Lyons High School. She married Richard L. Holt on October 21, 1953, in Clinton; he died August 2, 1999.
Shirley worked at Nielsen Clearing House and also at Dairy Queen. She was a member of the Evangelical Free Church . She was a caregiver to many, enjoyed movies, reading the bible and spending time with the family.
Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (Steve Johnson) Gale of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Lori (Randy) Beachler of Coal Valley, Brenda (Tim) Thompson of Blue Grass, Thomas Holt of Clinton; 12 grandchildren, Shelbi Thomas, Monica Thomas, Amanda (Tony Louck) Lawson, Hannah Lawson, Jaim Lawson, Erica (Dan) Weber, Tonia (Brandon) Dahl, Sadie (Sean Frantz) Thompson, Kolbi (Nate Cocayne) Thompson, Taylor Holt, Morgan (Michael, Jr.) Davis and Caden Holt; 20 great-grandchildren; her sister, Janice (the late Jack) Collins of Clinton; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father mother, step-father and her husband.
Memorials may be made to Evangelical Free Church.