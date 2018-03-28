September 21, 1936-March 27, 2018
DAVENPORT — Shirley J. DePardo, 81, of Davenport, passed away on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at her home.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Iowa Chapter.
Shirley was born September 21, 1936, in Davenport, a daughter of Alfred L. Sr. and Irma I. (Lashell) Sennett. She was united in marriage to Donald (Dean) DePardo on April 23, 1955, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death in December 1977.
Shirley was a housewife, then worked in the fast food industry from 1970 to 2012. She worked first at the former Mr. Quick and former B.G.’s and then at Wendy’s.
She cherished the time with her beloved family and her beloved dog, Brownie. She had numerous friends and enjoyed dancing and traveling with friends.
Those left to honor her memory include her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Rick Warrick of Davenport; her sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony “Tony” and Kelly DePardo of Davenport, Daniel DePardo of Davenport, and Donald “Derby” Jr. and Kassey DePardo of Cave City, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and her sisters, Laura (Lyle) Anderson of Buffalo, Dorothy (Jim) Batten of Davenport, and Claudia Roberts of Davenport.
In addition to her husband, Dean, Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Alfred “Sonny” Sennett Jr.
Shirley’s family would like to express special thanks to her caregiver, Terri Baustian.
