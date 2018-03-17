January, 31, 1929 - March 7, 2018
He was born in January, 31, 1929, to Abraham and Anna (Hart) Mitchell. He was united in marriage to Minnie Lewis on March 14, 1981, in Davenport. Stanley was a veteran, serving proudly in the Military Armed Forces, where he was a corporal and squad leader in the Korean War, from 1950-1953. He attended Scott Community College, where he earned an associate's degree in engineering, focusing on architect and design, consistently achieving Dean's List, as well as earning a certificate in refrigeration and HVAC.
He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to his family. He was selfless, and would always come home when he was needed. You could find him many days sitting at the dining room table, counseling and offering bits of wisdom to everyone he loved. He was always available to help.
Survivors include his loving wife, Minnie; one son, Stanley Mitchell Jr. (Bernita); two daughters, Brenda McClure and Lisa Kopite (Lawrence); five stepsons, Eddie Spears Sr., Curtis Spears (Brenda), Mark Spears (Carla), Clay Spears and Stanley Spears; three stepdaughters, Shirley Tillery (Cleo), Miahsha Felder (Abe), Peggy Ross (Fred); and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Childress.