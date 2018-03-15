January, 31, 1929 - March 7, 2018
DAVENPORT - Stanley D. Mitchell, 89, of Davenport, Iowa, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 7, 2018.
A Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be two hours prior to service, starting at 10 a.m. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest at National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences and tributes may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com
He was born in January, 31, 1929, to Abraham and Anna (Hart) Mitchell. He was united in marriage to Minnie Lewis on March 14, 1981, in Davenport. Stanley was a Veteran, serving proudly in the Military Armed Forces, where he was a Corporal and Squad Leader in the Korean War, from 1950-1953. He attended Scott Community College, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Engineering, focusing on Architect and Design, consistently achieving Dean's List, as well as earning a certificate in Refrigeration and HVAC.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather to his family. He was selfless, and would always come home when he was needed. You could find him many days sitting at the dining room table counseling, and offering bits of wisdom to everyone he loved. He was always available to help.
Survivors include his loving wife, Minnie; one son, Stanley Mitchell Jr. (Bernita), two daughters: Brenda McClure, and Lisa Kopite (Lawrence); five stepsons: Eddie Spears, Sr., Curtis Spears (Brenda), Mark Spears (Carla); Clay Spears, and Stanley Spears; three stepdaughters: Shirley Tillery (Cleo); Miahsha Felder (Abe); Peggy Ross (Fred), and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents, and a sister; Dorothy Childress.