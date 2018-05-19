July 8, 1934 - May 15, 2018
NAPLES, Fla. - Terry Glenn Tanner, 83, of Naples, Fla., passed away on May 15, 2018, in the presence of his loving children at Avow Hospice.
He was born July 8, 1934, in Rock Island, Ill. A veteran of the United States Marine Corps, Terry served from June 1954 until June 1956 at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune located in Jacksonville, N,C. After serving, he attended St. Ambrose College in Davenport.
In 1959, Terry partnered with his father, Glenn, as owner-operators of McDonald's Restaurants opening their first store on University Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa, with four additional locations to follow in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa.
In 2016, Terry celebrated 60 years of marriage to Beatrice "Betty" Louise Werthman. They married in 1956 at St. Francis Xavier Chapel, at USMC Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, N.C.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn Albert Tanner and Nicollet Marie Ciccomoscolo; stepparents, Gladys Tanner and William Edward Shield; and son, Michael Terry Tanner.
He is survived by his sisters, Rosemary (Luiz) Schild-Montez of Rock Island, Ill., and Stephanie (Charlie) Schild Wise of Milan, lll.; children, Linda (Tim) Tanner-Bevard of Naples, Fla., Alan (Alice) Tanner of Waterloo, Iowa, Kevin Tanner of Delhi, Iowa, Gregory (Lupita) Tanner of San Diego, Calif., and Stephanie (Mark) Hill of Clinton Township, Mich.; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held at a future date. Terry's ashes will be spread in the Gulf of Mexico to honor his love for boating and all things outdoors. "When there are no more words left to say; know that you were loved."
Donations in Terry's memory may be made to Humane Society of Naples, 2038 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL 34102 or https://hsnaples.org. For online condolences visit www.FullerNaples.com.