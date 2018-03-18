March 9, 2018
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thelma Odegaard (formerly Johnson), 82, Little Rock, Arkansas, joined her Viking ancestors in Valhalla on March 9th, 2018. She is survived by her four children: Marc Johnson (Linda), Little Rock, Arkansas; Eric Johnson, Tampa, Florida; Kathryn Bernard (Paul), Seminole, Florida; Jim Jacobson, Rice Lake, Wisconsin; and five grandchildren.
Thelma was the daughter of Christian and Hulda Odegaard of Hainesville, Wisconsin. She graduated from Sturgeon Bay, High School in 1953; attended the University of Wisconsin; was President of the Milan, Illinois, United Presbyterian Women; worked for the Rock Island County Family Community Resource Center; sold real estate for Newton Realty in Fort Meyers, Florida; served as a caregiver for terminally ill patients in Lee County, Florida; was a member of the Sons of Norway; was administrative assistant at the Arkansas Nonprofit Alliance in Little Rock, Arkansas; and retired as administrative assistant at Creative Media Services in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Friends and family are invited to a party celebrating her life on March 24, 2018, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Graffiti’s Restaurant in Little Rock. Memorials may be sent to the Humane Society of Pulaski County (Arkansas) or P.A.R.K (Positive Atmosphere Reaches Kids), Little Rock, Arkansas.