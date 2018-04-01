June 29, 1949-March 24, 2018
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Thomas Alan Beenck, 68, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away March 24, 2018, in Tallahassee. A memorial service will be held at the Bevis Funeral Home, Tallahassee, on April 9, 2018. Memorials to your favorite charity may be made in Tom’s memory.
Tom was born June 29, 1949, in Davenport to Warren and Patricia (Jansen) Beenck. He graduated from Central High School in 1967 and the University of Iowa in 1971. He then packed his belongings and headed to Tallahassee, Florida, to attend Florida State Law School. He graduated in 1974 and never looked back. He worked as an attorney in various departments for the State of Florida.
Tom loved living in Florida, his decades of participation in Fantasy Baseball, fishing in the Gulf and at the cabin in Minnesota. Tom was a die-hard, lifelong Cardinals fan and was always ready to cheer for the Hawkeyes and Seminoles regardless of the sport they were playing. He maintained loyal friends from his Locust Street Tap days in Davenport to Finnegan’s wake in Tallahassee. His faithful companion, Whitney, was always at his side and such a source of joy.
Survivors include his sister, Nancy Beenck; uncle and aunt, Bill and Doreen Beenck; and cousins, Chris and Jeff Jansen, Steven Beenck, Sharon Fleming and Teri Brungard.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren Beenck and Patricia Litzenberger; grandparents; uncles, Alan Jansen and Gene Beenck.
Tom will be missed by those many people who knew him by his infectious smile, booming voice, and neverending generosity.