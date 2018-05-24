May 12, 1925-May 22, 2018
STERLING, Ill. — Tillie Mary Lopez, 93, of Sterling, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Rock River Home and Hospice. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in the Runge Mortuary Chapel, Davenport. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the mortuary. Memorials may be made to the family. She will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.
Tillie was born on May 12, 1925 in Frontenac, Kansas, to Eligio and Carolina (Garcia) Delgado. She was united in marriage to Louis Lopez on February 17, 1967. He preceded her in death.
Tillie was active in her church and always helping out with funeral luncheons. Family was very important to her, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Ronald (Jackie) Gonzales and Mary (Jose) Martinez; siblings, Pete (Helen) Delgado, Johnn (Celia) Delgado, Margaret (Michael) Delgado, Mary Jo (Lee) Evans and Josephine Velasquez; grandchildren, Angie (Shaun) Day, Renee (Mike) Wierzbicki, Jesse (Ashley) Gonzales, Luciana (Scott) Maxwell, Coni (Brian) Duarte, and Lynda (Ray) Eddleman; great-grandchildren, Alex Gonzales, Madison, Wesley and Tyler Eddleman, and Schyler and Sydney Maxwell.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers and one sister.