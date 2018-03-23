May 13, 1963-March 20, 2018
MOLINE — Timothy Douglas, 54, of Moline, died Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, following a motorcycle accident on the Interstate 280 exit ramp to Rockingham Road in Davenport.
Visitation is 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline. Services are 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, with the Rev. Larry Conway officiating. Burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery, where Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Following the burial, friends are invited to join the family at a luncheon at CityView Celebrations at Trimble Pointe. Memorials may be made to Rescued, Moline, or to the family
Timothy Gilbert Douglas was born May 13, 1963, in Moline, to Gilbert Lee and Helen Marie (Lafferty) Douglas. He graduated from Moline High School in 1981, and married Karin Schimanek in 1985, in Denmark. He served in the U.S. Army for 15 years, was a cavalry scout in Iraq during Desert Storm, and was awarded several medals and ribbons. After retirement, he was an engineer for DM&E Railroad for the past 16 years.
Tim was a proud military man from a military family. His father, brother and two sons all served in the Army. He was devoted to his family, loved his two dogs, Lola and Sabot, and enjoyed woodcarving, playing the guitar, traveling, and taking long motorcycle trips with his wife.
Tim is survived by his wife, Karin; two sons, Steven Douglas of East Moline, and Kevin Douglas and his wife, Madison, of Monroe, Washington; a grandson, Daniel Douglas; his mother, Helen Douglas of Rock Island; and siblings and spouses, Mary Frances and Jonathan Miles of Swansea, Illinois, Trudy and Terry O'Melia of Rock Island, Patrick and Sheri Douglas of Moline, and Kenneth (his best friend) and Reesa Douglas of Moline. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Douglas, and a brother, Kevin Douglas.
Tim's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.