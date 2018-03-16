October 31, 1924-March 13, 2018
LeCLAIRE — Vern L. Taylor, 93, formerly of LeClaire, passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018.
Services celebrating Vern's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 17, at St. James Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Burial of his cremated remains will follow at the Davenport Memorial Park.
Vern LeeRoy Taylor was born October 31, 1924, in Bettendorf, son of William C. and Ruth M. (Berry) Taylor. He graduated from Davenport High School and in the Navy during WWII. On August 17, 1947, Vern married Mildred Farley at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport. Mildred passed away on July 3, 2014.
Vern spent 40 years as a certified welder with Iowa-Illinois Gas & Electric at the Riverside generating station, retiring in 1986. He and Mildred spent 14 years together welcoming visitors to Iowa at the LeClaire Welcome Center overlooking the Mississippi River. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, a past-president of the LeClaire Lions Club and longtime member of the LeClaire American Legion. Vern was also an avid and active supporter of the Boy Scouts.
His family includes his children, Patrick Taylor, Kathleen Boyd (Dennis) and Kevin Taylor (Terri); grandchildren, Charles Taylor (Kristen), Andrew Taylor (Jessica), Joseph Taylor (Becky), Katherine Voss (Ben), Todd Boyd (James Lehnhoff), Nicholas Boyd (Heidi), Lisa Barbaro (Leonard), Brian Taylor (Chelsea); as well as 12 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family members.
Our father was an honorable and beloved man by his wife, children and family. He demonstrated kindness to his neighbors and strangers. He lived his faith. He will always be remembered.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mildred; brother, William Taylor; and sister, Margaret Sterling.