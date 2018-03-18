May 12, 1941 - March 13, 2018
DAVENPORT — Veva Edna May Love passed away Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street, Davenport. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, 2018, at the Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. Visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport.
Veva was born on May 12, 1941.
Veva received services from the Handicapped Development Center, where she made many friends. She worked at Wal-Mart from 1998 until 2012, which she loved and considered her dream job. Vera also enjoyed attending church services and making rag rugs.
Veva is survived by her siblings: Rosemary LaGrange, Henry Love, both of Davenport, and John LaGrange, Eldridge, Missouri.
