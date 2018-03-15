March 11, 2018
MOLINE - Virginia "Arlene" Dunton, 85, of Moline, went to heaven on March 11, 2018, at UPH - Trinity, Rock Island.
Visitation for Arlene will be 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made in care of the family.
Arlene was born on March 8, 1933, in Rock Island, the daughter of Ernest and Ona (Weimer) Wells. She married Albert Dunton on July 31, 1953, in Fort Riley, Kan. They were married for 64 years. Arlene worked various jobs: Stardust Hotel, Highland Bowling Alley and Rock Island Arsenal. She cleaned houses up to the age of 83. She was a member of Eastern Star #258, Moline, Ill. She loved bingo, game shows, word puzzles, music and spending time with her grandchildren. Arlene was known for her need for speed; whether it was walking or driving.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Larene Paul, Belinda Manglesdorf, Lisa Feliksiak and son, John; grandchildren, Jesse, Jason (Amanda), Stephanie, Ben, Rebecca (JayB), Melissa and Nicholas (Jessica); great grandchildren, Skylar, Mason, Kyliesha, Jordan, Kyle, Devin, JayB, J'Briona, Chantel, Caleb, Dane, Elijah, Aaron, James, Johnathon and a brother, Harold Wells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; infant daughter, Scheryl; her parents; brother, Arnold Wells and a sister in infancy.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com