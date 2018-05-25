December 29, 1935-May 24, 2018
MUSCATINE — In his own words, Wayne C. Gardner, 82, of Muscatine, passed away into the arms of his loving Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at home and surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at Calvary Church in the Family Life Center. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 3 until 7 p.m. at Calvary Church in the Family Life Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Church or the Muscatine Humane Society.
Wayne was born on December 29, 1935, the youngest son of Charles and Mary Carnicom Gardner of Fremont, Ohio.
He began his working career at the age of 13, delivering groceries on his bicycle for a local Red and White grocery store. At the age of 15, he went to work for the Hotel Fremont, carrying suitcases up the stairs to the third floor for a quarter tip. He continued working there until graduating from Fremont Ross High School, Class of 1953, and then attended Tiffin Business University while still working at the Hotel Fremont.
On January 3, 1955, he took a job at the H.J. Heinz Co. as an inventory control clerk, and March 1968 he relocated to Muscatine as department head of accounting. In October 1968, he was promoted to controller. After 42½ years of dedicated service, he was encouraged to pursue other interests in life.
In June 1958 he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Brooks. They were blessed with three children; David in 1959, Lori in 1962, and Michelle in 1965. They later divorced. On August 23, 1993, he was united in marriage to Dee Donovan Wilson and blended two families into one.
On January 1, 1973, he co-founded with Larry Buster THE MUSCATINE TAX SERVICE and after Larry retired, Wayne and his wife, Dee, continued to work there until his passing.
In the course of his 59 years in the tax business, he prepared over 76,000 tax returns. During this time he remained very active in the community by serving on several boards: Red Cross, United Way, School Board, Lutheran Homes, Salvation Army receiving the William Booth Award and currently the treasurer of the Muscatine Humane Society.
He is survived by his loving wife of almost 25 years, Dee; his sons, David (Judene) Gardner, of Muscatine, Terry Wilson, of Port Charlotte, Florida, Dustin Wilson (Tami), of Muscatine; his daughters, Lori (Doug) Petersen, of Wilton, Michelle Gardner (Tracy), of Muscatine, and Keer (Bill) Allen, of Muscatine; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren with one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mary; his brother, Lamar; and his sister, Virginia.