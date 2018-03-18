October 27, 1933 - March 16, 2018
BETTENDORF — Funeral Services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Wayne T. Cherney, 84, a resident of Bettendorf will be 10:30 am Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 4097 18th Street, Bettendorf.
The family will greet friends Tuesday in the Gathering Space at the church from 4 until 6 p.m. There will be additional visitation from 9:30 a.m. Wednesday until service. Following Wayne's wish the rite of cremation will be accorded after services.
Wayne died peacefully, surrounded by his family Friday, March 16, 2018, at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
The Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Wayne Theodore Cherney was born Oct. 27, 1933, in Dickenson, North Dakota, one of 11 children born to Philip and Mary Helen (Mihalenko) Cherney.
He was proud to serve our country in the U.S. Army, being stationed in Korea and Japan.
He was united in marriage to Ann I. Rossi on Aug. 5, 1967, at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Wayne retired from the Rock Island Arsenal, after a career with the federal government.
He was a member of the church and parish member of Forever Young and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed reading and gardening. His family is what he cherished most in life. He adored his wife and children and was a doting grandfather.
Memorials can be made to the church or charity of choice.
Those left to honor his memory include, his wife, Ann; sons, Jim (Kathy) Cherney, Lee's Summit, Missouri; John (Andrea) Cherney, Farmington Hills, Michigan; Tom (Laura) Cherney, Reno, Nevada; seven grandchildren, Nicholas and Victoria, Alexa, Samantha and Nicholas and Isabelle and Charlotte; siblings, Betty Christensen and Emil (Arlene) Cherney; and a sister in law, Patricia Cherney.
He was preceded in death by sisters Elizabeth and Anna Cherney and Lillian Knapp; and brothers Ernest, George, Taft, Otto, and Laudie.
