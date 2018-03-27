February 2, 2018
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Wendy Widman (nee Graham), 55, of Simi Valley, California, formerly of Davenport, passed away unexpectedly February 2, 2018, while in Hawaii. A celebration of Wendy’s life will be held on Saturday, March 31, at 11 a.m. at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly roads, Davenport. Her family will greet friends one hour before the service. Burial at Rock Island Memorial Park will be held following the service. Memorials in Wendy’s name may be made to the SPCA, WWF, or to a local charity of choice.
Wendy was born in 1962 to Gilbert “Bud” Graham and Lorraine Graham-Benson, in Rock Island. She was united in marriage to Michael Widman on February 2, 2008, in Hawaii. Wendy earned her master’s degree at the University of Dallas and worked as an IT project manager the majority of her career on the JCPenney internet website. When Wendy wasn’t traveling with her family or helping animals, she would spend her time doing cross stitch and giving special projects to those she loved.
She is survived by her loving husband of 10 years, Michael; her mother, Lorraine Benson; her sister, Nancy Graham; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Joan Widman; brother and sister-in-law, Chris Widman and Kathleen Kazimir; and two stepsons, Zan and Colton Widman. Wendy was preceded in death by her father, Bud; stepmother, Alice; stepfather, John Benson; and her grandparents.
Online condolences may be expressed to the Widman family by visiting this obituary at www.WeertsFH.com