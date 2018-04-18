July 19, 1938-April 16, 2018
DAVENPORT — Visitation for William E. 'Bill' Montgomery, 79, of Davenport will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport. Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. Mr. Montgomery passed away on Monday, April 16, 2018, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.
William Eugene Montgomery was born on July 19, 1938, in Davenport, the son of William and Helen (Baugh) Montgomery. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an over the road truck driver for D.E. Widener Trucking Co. in Colorado. After his retirement, he became a local driver for the BNSF Railroad. Bill enjoyed many hobbies, including painting, fishing, watching NASCAR, collecting old cars, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs and Denver Broncos.
He is survived by a sister, Sandra Stewart of Davenport; niece, Ann (Mark) Evans of Blue Grass; nephew, Brian (Brooke) Berry of Davenport; and several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Henderson, and a brother, Robert Montgomery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
