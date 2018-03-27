EAST MOLINE — William D. Hansen, 90, of East Moline, died March 19, 2018 at Trinity Rock Island. Funeral services will be noon Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home, East Moline. Burial is at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with military rites being conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the funeral home.
Bill was born November 14, 1927, in Streator, Illinois, the son of Elmer and Marie (Marx) Hansen. He married Barbara J. "Mic" McCoy on June 3, 1950, in Moline. She passed away July 10, 2012.
He graduated from Ottawa Township High School in 1945. He graduated from St. Ambrose College, Davenport, and received his master's degree from Western Illinois University.
Bill worked 30 years for the East Moline School District No. 37 as a teacher and principal, retiring in 1987.
He served in the Army Signal Corps, was a member of Illinois Retired Teachers, Moline American Legion, Life member of the Illinois PTA, and a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Moline.
Bill enjoyed being Danish, left handed, and an only child. His greatest pride and joy were his wife, children and grandchildren.
Survivors (and spouses) include his children, Thomas E. (Patricia G.) Hansen, San Francisco, California; Patricia J. Hansen-Fillippini (Elliot Fillippini), East Moline; five grandchildren, D. Zackary of Rock Island, Nickolis L. of Davenport, and McKenzie L. Bert of Detroit, Michigan, Vanessa M. and Julia D. Hansen, San Francisco; and a great-granddaughter, Delilah Salomé Lopez.
He was preceded in death by his wife, mother, father and sister, Arlene, in 1925.
