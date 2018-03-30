Christians in the Quad-Cities continued their observance of Holy Week with a Community Cross Walk on Good Friday. Gloria Dei Presbyterian Church congregants carried a cross, commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, from the Rock Island County Building to the church, 4200 12th St., Rock Island. On Sunday, Christians will celebrate Easter, the day that marks the earthly resurrection of Jesus.
Friday also marked the beginning of the Jewish holiday of Passover. Temple Emanuel in Davenport hosted an interfaith Seder dinner, an evening of thanksgiving, where the story of the Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt is retold to pass the faith through the generations.
--Times staff