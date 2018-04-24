The group working to restore the historic Forest Grove School in Bettendorf has finished installing the building's floor and, depending on how donations come in, could wrap up interior work this year, project coordinator Sharon Andresen said.
The school was built in 1873, closed in 1957 and is being restored to how it looked in 1923. It will be used as a museum/interpretive center. Restoration of the severely dilapidated building was launched in the winter of 2012.
Regarding the floor, only a few original boards were sturdy enough to salvage, but the preservation group got lucky with a period donation from Dennis and Linda Oberlander of Princeton.
Dennis' father had salvaged tongue-and-groove pine flooring from an area school that was closed in the 1950s and some was still in storage.
In addition to the floor, another recent check off the group's "to do" list was the installation of a fence around the school to keep young visitors from wandering off into surrounding fields that still are being farmed, Andresen said.
Up next is drywall, followed by all the interior millwork, including the custom-replication of door and window casings, doors, transoms, wainscoting and chalkboard framing.
Andresen said she doesn't have an exact number on the money still needed to be raised for this, "because carpenter's labor is a real wild card."
No grant applications are in the works, but she hopes for a good boost from this year's Birdies for Charity, the fundraising arm of the John Deere Golf Classic. Last year's event netted more than $5,000.
Also completed this year was the installation of electrical service and lights and an asphalt parking lot.