This week’s show includes discussion on polling Obama-Trump voters, the fetal heartbeat bill unleashing a "blue wave" and a King-ly rating.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met. The show features Erin Murphy, Todd Dorman, Ed Tibbetts and Bret Hayworth.
The show was produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Lipstick Homicide.