This week’s show includes discussion on whether Democrats can re-unite with rural Iowans, Rep. Dave Loebsack's decision to not vote to impeach of President Donald Trump, and a checkin on fundraising for the 2018 election cycle.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Q. Lynch, Todd Dorman, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth and Erin Murphy. The show was produced by Max Freund and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and The Olympics.