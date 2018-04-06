This week’s show includes discussion on Ron Corbett's final attempt at being included in the GOP ballot, an unpopularity contest in the First District, and double-barrel primaries in the Fourth.
On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that aims to re-create the kinds of conversations that happen when you get political reporters from across Iowa together after the day’s deadlines have been met.
The show features James Q. Lynch, Ed Tibbetts, Bret Hayworth and Todd Dorman.
The show was produced by Alexandra Olsen and music heard in the podcast is courtesy of Copperhead and Austin Taft.