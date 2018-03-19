One person is dead when the motorcycle he was driving crashed Sunday night near West Kimberly Road and Pine Street.
Davenport police, fire and Medic EMS crews responded at 7:22 p.m. to the intersection of Pine Street and 38th Place for a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Police say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling south on Pine Street through the intersection with Kimberly Road. Witnesses say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed into the residential area.
A passenger car was traveling eastbound on 38th Place, and attempted to turn north onto Pine Street at the uncontrolled intersection when the crash occurred.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcyclist lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle slid then struck the driver’s side/ front corner of the car as the car entered Pine Street, police said.
The operator of the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was transported to Genesis Hospitals where he later died. The driver of the passenger car was not injured.
Identities of both parties are not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit.