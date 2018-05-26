One person is dead after a rollover crash in Whiteside County.
The crash occurred at 5:04 p.m. Friday.
According to a news release issued by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to the area of Mason and Henry Roads for a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Adariana A. Willis, 24, of Morrison, Illinois, was westbound on Mason Road when the 1997 Toyota 4Runner she was driving left the roadway, according to investigators.
When Willis left the roadway she overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to rollover. Willis was then thrown from the vehicle.
Willis was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.
The crash remains under investigation. The Illinois State Police assisted at the scene.