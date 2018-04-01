One person was injured in a house fire early Sunday, Clinton Fire Department Battalion Chief Frederick Roling said.
Firefighters were sent to 1156 8th Avenue South at 4:12 a.m., Roling said.
The first company on the scene reported heavy fire on the outside of the home and that they were going to attack the fire from the outside.
Roling said that police informed firefighters that the homeowner was inside the house when the fire broke out and needed to be checked.
The fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes. Firefighters went inside the home to finish putting out the fire and to check for hotspots.
The homeowner was taken to Mercy Medical Center-Clinton. The person’s condition was not available late Sunday.
No other injuries were reported, Roling said.
Firefighters were on the scene for several hours investigating the cause.
-- Thomas Geyer