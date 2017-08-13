alert top story Out & About: Skeleton Key's fourth anniversary party 1 hr ago Buy Now Casey, Jamie, Hans and Finn Broderson picked up some produce at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Nicola Casco of Rock Island had a fine selection of homegrown vegetables at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Janet Meeks and Jordan Gale of Rock Island were ready to shop at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Oaa10four: Darron and Jackie Niles of Rock Island strolled about at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Steve and Sandy Fischlein of Davenport enjoyed looking around at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Tina Witcanack of East Moline and Norma Jolly of Rock Island found some cool stuff at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Anjel Tweet, Carrie McGuire and Hope McAtee of Rock Island had fun at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Helen Miner and Marcia Voltz of Rock Island mingled at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Dan Schmidt of Geneseo and John Vandewalle of Rock Island helped out at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Cindy Ledbetter of Milan showed off her arts and crafts at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Isabel McCarthy of Moline was all smiles at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES Buy Now Miranda and Bash Elphmore made the trek in from Trinidad, Colorado, to check things out at Skeleton Key Rock Island’s fourth anniversary celebration on Sunday, Aug. 6. SEAN LEARY, FOR THE TIMES It was a party on Sunday, Aug. 6, in Rock Island as Skeleton Key Art & Antiques celebrated its fourth anniversary. Angry 0 Sad 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Love 0 Tags Skeleton Key Rock Island Anniversary Antique Party Art Recommended More Latest Local Offers Superior Sheds Inc. SAVE! Up to $200 in free options on a vinyl building, brought to you by Superior Sheds Inc! Click here for details. 309-283-9490 Oakdale Memorial Gardens Inc. 20% off Glass front Niches Trattoria Tiramisu Check out our specials! Trattoria Tiramisu (563) 323-2787 © 2017 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy