To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.
Bass fishing tournament
WHEN: Today and Sunday
WHERE: Big Slough Recreation Area, Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois
DETAILS: Go to www.quadcitybassclub.com for more information.
Bandits Race to Home
WHEN: 9 a.m. today
WHERE: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and Children's fun run; Go to goo.gl/vo6iJ7 for more information.
Sylvan Island Cleanup Day
WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline
DETAILS: The city of Moline is co-hosting a major cleanup at Sylvan Island to celebrate Earth Day, Sunday, April 22. Trash bags, gloves, tools and light refreshments will be provided. Interested volunteers should contact Greg Johnson at 309-524-2410 or gjohnson@moline.il.us. Go to goo.gl/94XqgM for more information.
Nahant Marsh's Spring Cleanup
WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. today
WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport
DETAILS: Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help. Projects include trash removal from Nahant's newly acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and litter removal along South Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. Gloves, tongs, safety gear, water and snacks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle. Call 563-336-3374 to register large groups. Register online at goo.gl/MG2fxZ.
Spring Volunteer Workday
WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today
WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa
DETAILS: Celebrate Earth Day with Scott County Conservation staff and Friends of the Wapsi Center as they clean up the grounds and spruce up the facilities for upcoming events. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers also will be filling and installing insect "hotels." A light lunch will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.
Rooftop yoga
WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays April 21-Sept. 29
WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport
DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.
Spring Refuge Float
WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today
WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche
DETAILS: Paddle the quiet backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.
Spring Scrabble Social Ride
WHEN: 12-3 p.m. today
WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport
DETAILS: Fundraising ride benefits the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities. Registration costs $25. Go to goo.gl/vGtcjS for more information.
Disc golf tournament
WHEN: Today and tomorrow
WHERE: Multiple Quad-City area parks
DETAILS: Players of various skill levels (92 pros and 192 amateurs) will flood area courses, including ones at West Lake Park and Devils Glen Park, for a tournament called The Rumble, organized by Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline. Total purse is $13,000. Go to ironliondgs.com for more information.
Turkey hunting
WHEN: Regular season dates in Iowa: April 20-24; April 25-May 1; May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Regular season dates in northern Illinois: Today-April 26; April 27-May 2; May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17.
WHERE: Iowa and Illinois
DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information.
Public Astronomy Night
WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. today
WHERE: Niabi Zoo parking lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley
DETAILS: Join the Popular Astronomy Club after sunset for a free tour of the spring night sky. Weather permitting, the Moon and Venus among "other beautiful objects" should be visible. Go to www.facebook.com/QCPAC for more information and updates.
Gilda's Run for Laughs
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: The District of Rock Island
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information.
Corpuscle Shuffle
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 5500 Lakeview Parkway, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information.
Girls on the Run Celebration
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information.
Prairie Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo
DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.
Onesie Ride
WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28
WHERE: Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport
DETAILS: Join members of the River Benders Cycling Group on this 15-mile ride with stops at Driftwood Pub, My Place the Pub, Bleyart's and Armored Gardens. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.
Walleye fishing tournament
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine
DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club.
RUN CRANDIC
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29
DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information.
Spurthi – A Race to Inspire
WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 29
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to goo.gl/2hTUQE for more information.
Full Pink Moon Hike
WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30
WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline
DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.
Hunter Education Course
WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Wapsi Valley Ikes, 2454 260th Ave., DeWitt
DETAILS: Go to register-ed.com/events/view/114127 for more information.
Tailwind Century
WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Ben Butterworth Parkway, 5466 Old River Drive, Moline
DETAILS: 100-mile ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. Participants and their bikes will be transported by bus to starting point before pedaling back to the Quad-Cities. Go to www.qcbc.org/tailwind/spring for more information.
Cornbelt Running Club 24-Hour Run
WHEN: 7 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: North Scott High School, Eldridge
DETAILS: "Very long"; Go to cornbelt.org for more information.
Catfish Tournament
WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Marquette Street boat landing, 473 S. Marquette St., Davenport
DETAILS: Entry fee costs $130 per boat. Up to three people allowed in each boat, which may carry a max of four rods. Five fish limit. Hosted by Twisted Cat Outdoors based in Warsaw, Illinois. Go to goo.gl/7cpAqA or call 217-242-5305 for more information.
Steve Klooster Memorial Run/Walk at Dutch Days
WHEN: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Robert Fulton Community Center, Fulton, Ill.
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1/4-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/KgRTue for more information.
Muscatine Community School District Race for the Schools
WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Muscatine High School
DETAILS: 5K run/jog/walk and 1-mile timed race; Go to goo.gl/dqpXkJ for more information.
Cinco de Mayo 5K
WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, Davenport
DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1-mile or 1/2-mile fun run; Go to ganzos5k.com for more information.
Tour de Brew Q-C
WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: The fifth annual ride begins at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island
DETAILS: Ride will span about 40 miles along the Mississippi River and include stops at breweries and pubs in Iowa and Illinois. Proceeds will benefit three cancer charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children's Cancer Connection based in Des Moines. Go to www.facebook.com/QCTourdebrew for more information.
Walk MS
WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf
DETAILS: Go to goo.gl/vz2KQK for more information.
Mississippi Palisades Hike
WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5
WHERE: Mississippi Palisades State Park (south entrance), 16327A Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois
DETAILS: Enjoy a spectacular display of wildflowers and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River during this outing on challenging trails with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Bring picnic gear and a dish to share for the potluck. Beverages provided. Bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.