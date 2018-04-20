Subscribe for 33¢ / day

To submit an event for the Outdoors calendar, contact Quad-City Times reporter Jack Cullen at jcullen@qctimes.com.

Bass fishing tournament

WHEN: Today and Sunday

WHERE: Big Slough Recreation Area, Riverview Road, Thomson, Illinois

DETAILS: Go to www.quadcitybassclub.com for more information.

Bandits Race to Home

WHEN: 9 a.m. today

WHERE: Modern Woodmen Park, 209 S. Gaines St., Davenport

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and Children's fun run; Go to goo.gl/vo6iJ7 for more information.

Sylvan Island Cleanup Day

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon today

WHERE: Sylvan Island, 101 1st Ave., Moline

DETAILS: The city of Moline is co-hosting a major cleanup at Sylvan Island to celebrate Earth Day, Sunday, April 22. Trash bags, gloves, tools and light refreshments will be provided. Interested volunteers should contact Greg Johnson at 309-524-2410 or gjohnson@moline.il.us. Go to goo.gl/94XqgM for more information.

Nahant Marsh's Spring Cleanup

WHEN: 8:30-11:30 a.m. today

WHERE: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

DETAILS: Volunteers of all ages and abilities are welcome to help. Projects include trash removal from Nahant's newly acquired 40 acres, garlic mustard removal, clay pigeon removal and litter removal along South Concord Street and Wapello Avenue. Gloves, tongs, safety gear, water and snacks will be provided. Wear appropriate clothing and bring a water bottle. Call 563-336-3374 to register large groups. Register online at goo.gl/MG2fxZ.

Spring Volunteer Workday

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon today

WHERE: Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, Iowa

DETAILS: Celebrate Earth Day with Scott County Conservation staff and Friends of the Wapsi Center as they clean up the grounds and spruce up the facilities for upcoming events. Wear appropriate clothing and bring work gloves and a water bottle. Volunteers also will be filling and installing insect "hotels." A light lunch will be provided. Call 563-328-3286 to register.

Rooftop yoga

WHEN: 9-10 a.m. Saturdays April 21-Sept. 29

WHERE: UP Skybar, The Current Iowa, 215 N. Main St., Davenport

DETAILS: Class size limited to 40. $15 per person, $3 mat rentals. Go to goo.gl/wb2w7d for more information.

Spring Refuge Float

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today

WHERE: Rock Creek Marina and Campground, 3942 291st St., Camanche

DETAILS: Paddle the quiet backwaters of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. Bring water and a snack. Call 563-259-1876 for more information.

Spring Scrabble Social Ride

WHEN: 12-3 p.m. today

WHERE: Ruby's Beers, Bikes & Brats, 429 E. 3rd St., Davenport

DETAILS: Fundraising ride benefits the Children's Therapy Center of the Quad-Cities. Registration costs $25. Go to goo.gl/vGtcjS for more information.

Disc golf tournament

WHEN: Today and tomorrow

WHERE: Multiple Quad-City area parks

DETAILS: Players of various skill levels (92 pros and 192 amateurs) will flood area courses, including ones at West Lake Park and Devils Glen Park, for a tournament called The Rumble, organized by Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply in Moline. Total purse is $13,000. Go to ironliondgs.com for more information. 

Turkey hunting

WHEN: Regular season dates in Iowa: April 20-24; April 25-May 1; May 2-20; April 16-May 20 (archery). Regular season dates in northern Illinois: Today-April 26; April 27-May 2; May 3-May 9; May 10-May 17. 

WHERE: Iowa and Illinois

DETAILS: Bring your bird to E-Z Livin' Inc. to enter the store's contest. Heaviest bird wins a new turkey decoy. Participants will be entered into a drawing for a Winchester SXP shotgun. Call 309-787-2244 for more information. 

Public Astronomy Night

WHEN: 7:30-11:30 p.m. today

WHERE: Niabi Zoo parking lot, 13010 Niabi Zoo Road, Coal Valley

DETAILS: Join the Popular Astronomy Club after sunset for a free tour of the spring night sky. Weather permitting, the Moon and Venus among "other beautiful objects" should be visible. Go to www.facebook.com/QCPAC for more information and updates.

Gilda's Run for Laughs

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: The District of Rock Island

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and 1-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/F31utv for more information. 

Corpuscle Shuffle 

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, 5500 Lakeview Parkway, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K and 1-mile run/walk; Go to goo.gl/96CMtn for more information. 

Girls on the Run Celebration

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Credit Island Park, 2200 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K; Go to gotrquadcities.org/5K for more information. 

Prairie Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Geneseo Prairie Park, Roos Hill Road, Geneseo

DETAILS: Walk along a woodland bluff that overlooks the Hennepin Canal with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Water provided; bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

Onesie Ride

WHEN: 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28

WHERE: Front Street Brewery Taproom, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport

DETAILS: Join members of the River Benders Cycling Group on this 15-mile ride with stops at Driftwood Pub, My Place the Pub, Bleyart's and Armored Gardens. Go to www.facebook.com/riverbenderscycling for more information.

Walleye fishing tournament

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 29

WHERE: Riverside Park, 101 W. Mississippi Drive, Muscatine

DETAILS: Call E-Z Livin' Inc. at 309-787-2244 to register. Go to www.facebook.com/qcwc16 for more information about the Quad-City Walleye Club. 

RUN CRANDIC

WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 29

WHERE: NewBo City Market, Cedar Rapids

DETAILS: Marathon, half marathon and 5K; Go to runcrandic.com for more information. 

Spurthi – A Race to Inspire 

WHEN: 9 a.m. Sunday, April 29

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf

DETAILS: 5K run/walk; Go to goo.gl/2hTUQE for more information. 

Full Pink Moon Hike

WHEN: 6:30-8 p.m. Monday, April 30

WHERE: Phipps Prairie Park, 12th Avenue of the Cities, East Moline

DETAILS: Join members of the Quad-Cities Women's Outdoor Club on this wildflower hike. Participants may also visit the nearby Sisters Park in Silvis. Contact event coordinator Chris Ciasto at events@qcwoc.com to register. Go to www.qcwoc.com for more information.

Hunter Education Course

WHEN: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Wapsi Valley Ikes, 2454 260th Ave., DeWitt

DETAILS: Go to register-ed.com/events/view/114127 for more information.

Tailwind Century

WHEN: 6:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Ben Butterworth Parkway, 5466 Old River Drive, Moline

DETAILS: 100-mile ride hosted by the Quad-Cities Bicycle Club. Participants and their bikes will be transported by bus to starting point before pedaling back to the Quad-Cities. Go to www.qcbc.org/tailwind/spring for more information.

Cornbelt Running Club 24-Hour Run

WHEN: 7 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: North Scott High School, Eldridge

DETAILS: "Very long"; Go to cornbelt.org for more information. 

Catfish Tournament

WHEN: 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Marquette Street boat landing, 473 S. Marquette St., Davenport

DETAILS: Entry fee costs $130 per boat. Up to three people allowed in each boat, which may carry a max of four rods. Five fish limit. Hosted by Twisted Cat Outdoors based in Warsaw, Illinois. Go to goo.gl/7cpAqA or call 217-242-5305 for more information.

Steve Klooster Memorial Run/Walk at Dutch Days

WHEN: 7:45 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Robert Fulton Community Center, Fulton, Ill.

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1/4-mile fun run; Go to goo.gl/KgRTue for more information.

Muscatine Community School District Race for the Schools

WHEN: 8 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Muscatine High School

DETAILS: 5K run/jog/walk and 1-mile timed race; Go to goo.gl/dqpXkJ for more information.

Cinco de Mayo 5K

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Ganzo's Mexican Restaurant, Davenport

DETAILS: 5K run/walk and children's 1-mile or 1/2-mile fun run; Go to ganzos5k.com for more information. 

Tour de Brew Q-C

WHEN: 9 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: The fifth annual ride begins at Rock Island Brewing Company, 1815 2nd Ave., Rock Island

DETAILS: Ride will span about 40 miles along the Mississippi River and include stops at breweries and pubs in Iowa and Illinois. Proceeds will benefit three cancer charities: Camp Kesem at Augustana College, the LIVESTRONG Foundation and Children's Cancer Connection based in Des Moines. Go to www.facebook.com/QCTourdebrew for more information.

Walk MS

WHEN: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf 

DETAILS: Go to goo.gl/vz2KQK for more information. 

Mississippi Palisades Hike

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 5

WHERE: Mississippi Palisades State Park (south entrance), 16327A Illinois 84, Savanna, Illinois

DETAILS: Enjoy a spectacular display of wildflowers and breathtaking views of the Mississippi River during this outing on challenging trails with members of the Black Hawk Hiking Club. Bring picnic gear and a dish to share for the potluck. Beverages provided. Bring your own cup. Go to blackhawkhikingclub.org for more information.

0
0
0
0
0