A mallard hen leads her six ducklings across the Eastern Avenue Pond on Tuesday, May 08, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS 7D Mark II Lens: EF300mm f/2.8L USM Exposure: 1/2000 sec; f/5.6; ISO 400 Manual; Spot metering
Gary Cerofsky, left, and Wayne Siskoff check the results of a test to determine the amount of phosphates in the water Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at the pond in Eastern Avenue Park in Davenport, Iowa. Camera: Canon EOS 7D Mark II Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 16mm Exposure: 1/1600 sec; f/7.1; ISO 400 Manual; Spot metering
A suspicious fire reported about 3 a.m. Thursday, May 10, 2018, destroyed the circa 1865 H.H. Andressen House, 726 W. 6th St., in Davenport's historic Gold Coast neighborhood. The home was vacant and had been boarded up for years, but neighbors always hoped for a buyer who would be able to restore it to its former glory. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 35mm Exposure: 1/1328 sec; f/5.6; ISO 400 Manual; Spot metering
Kevin Hinton of Davenport, center, fishes Sunday, May 6, 2018, in Mississippi River floodwaters with his sons, Antonio, 13, left, and Kevin Jr., 14, right, at LeClaire Park in Davenport. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 16mm Exposure: 1/2500 sec; f/5.6; ISO 400 Manual; Evaluative metering
Two teammates take a quick nap while their parents watch another game during the Gold Glove Classic Sunday, May 6, 2018, at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf on Sunday, May 6, 2018. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 140mm Exposure: 1/2500 sec; f/4.0; ISO 200 Aperture priority; Evaluative metering
Bam Howard, 3, of Moline holds up a fishing lure to the camera while his sister, Queen, 5, looks through their dad's tackle box as he fishes Sunday, May 6, 2018, at Centennial Park in Davenport. Camera: Canon EOS 6D Lens: EF16-35mm f/2.8L II USM at 16mm Exposure: 1/500 sec; f/5.6; ISO 100 Aperture priority; Evaluative metering
