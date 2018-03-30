Technically speaking
March participants walk back to the parking lot at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport after the march concludes on Saturday, March 24, 2018. March For Our Lives participants gathered at St. Paul Lutheran Church for a rally where activists supporting revised gun regulation spoke to crowds before they marched around Vander Veer Botanical Park. The local march was one of hundreds in conjunction with a march in Washington DC to stand in solidarity with survivors of the Feb. 14 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida. Camera: Canon EOS-1D X Mark II Lens: EF70-200mm f/2.8L USM at 140mm Exposure: 1/1250 sec; f/2.8; ISO 100 Aperture priority; Evaluative metering
-- Andy Abeyta