At 10 p.m. Friday, Tim Solbrig’s family and friends gathered at the corner of Brady and 4th streets in Davenport to continue a Bix 7 tradition that goes back more than two decades.
Solbrig, 50, is an art teacher at Bettendorf High School and for more than 20 years, he has been tasked with painting the iconic logo crossed by thousands of runners and walkers at the starting line of the Quad-City Times Bix 7.
“I know he’s been doing it since I was born,” said Tim’s daughter, Olivia, 18. “I’ve been helping since I was 10 or 11.
“It really is a family affair, because his brothers help each year,” daughter Lita, 15, said, adding that she’s been helping her dad for three years.
Soon enough, Tim’s twin brother, Todd, arrived from Chicago with wife Debbie and two of their three sons, Mason, 20, and Brody, 13. Another son, Dalton, 18, stayed behind to work
Joining them at 4th and Brady were Mike Solbrig, 51, of Davenport, with his daughter Mary, 16.
Friends James Gomez, 18, and Henry Crowley, 18, who had taken art classes from Tim Solbrig at Bettendorf, showed up for their second year of painting.
Also on the scene was Mike Saskowski, an engineer at Deere & Co., who is so close to the Solbrig family that they refer to him as “the brother from another mother.”
Overseeing the clan at work was Betsy Solbrig, the matriarch of the family. Only brother Larrie couldn’t make it this year.
“I was in college at St. Ambrose when I helped John Holladay, who worked for the Quad-City Times, paint the logo,” Tim Solbrig said of his longtime involvement. “I was doing it before I got married 22 years ago. I can’t remember when I took it over from John (Holladay).
“They (Bix officials) call me every year and ask if I’m in and I tell them, ‘You bet,’” Tim Solbrig said.
On this night, the three Solbrig men and Saskowski used a tape measure and string to chalk the design on the lanes of Brady Street.
Debbie Solbrig explained the process after outlining the logo was completed. “Once the design is done, everybody will have their color, and the size of their brush. Someone may even be the one with the roller.”
As Gomez watched, he said, “I’m running in the race tomorrow. When I pass the logo I can look down and say I helped with that.”
When the design was done, the brushes, colors and assignments were handed out. A steady hand is demanded of everyone working on the logo.
The whole process took about three hours.
As the Solbrig clan worked, people walking by stopped to watch the process. Someone set up a time-lapse camera in an upper window of the Forest Block Apartments located on the northeast corner of 4th and Brady.
“It stays down a long time,” Olivia Solbrig said of the logo. “We could still see the outline of it several months after the race last year.”