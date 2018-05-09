Parents, teachers, students express concern about school-closing options
After parents, teachers and other community members on Wednesday expressed concerns about the possibility of closing a school in the Davenport district, a special school board meeting will be held Monday, May 21.
Board President Ralph Johanson said the meeting will address only two topics:
• Whether the board wants to consider closing a high school.
• Whether the board has other options it wants to consider.
The time for the meeting will be announced on the Davenport Community Schools website: http://www.davenportschools.org/school-board/school-board-meeting-agendas/
On Wednesday night, the first forum about the issue was held at Central High School, with nearly 100 people attending.
For 90 minutes, more than two dozen people spoke. Superintendent Art Tate fielded questions and explained why the district is considering closing a school or schools.
Tate explained that the board is considering four scenarios of school closings because of dwindling enrollment — “We have 5,530 seats without students in them,” he said — and an “unequal funding formula” which has resulted in the district losing a total of $136 million since the 1970s.
In the last 10 years, the district has made budget cuts totaling $32.6 million, he said.
Tate said he thinks the district has to close a school. He added that the district's budget plan includes early-retirement incentives, and that no teachers would lose jobs.
One by one, the speakers talked in front of a gathering that included school administrators and board members.
“Closing a school should not be an option,” said Kari Dugan, a parent and member of the district-wide Davenport PTO.
Neighborhood schools advocate John De Taeye, of Davenport, questioned the four options. “Several of us think the administration did not learn its lesson from the flawed J.B. Young closing process,” he said earlier Wednesday. De Taeye, a 1979 Central High School graduate, attended Washington and Sudlow.
De Taeye said the administration’s unwillingness to open up the process “is reinforcing the community's frustration and despair, and, ironically, creating a negative atmosphere for prospective families who may be considering Davenport Community Schools.
Both De Taeye and Hilltop Campus Village Director Scott Tunnicliff drew applause. Tunnicliff expressed concern that the plans were “put together strictly by administrators,”
“Why not have teams of people from the private sector who may not have as much skill in administrating education systems but do have some practical, as they say, out-of-the-box ideas?” he said.
That approach might help address the “26- or 27-year decline in enrollment, he said “Let’s get the community involved in this and reach out beyond administration.”
Similarly, Malavika Shrikhande, whose daughter attends McKinley Elementary School, suggested having leaders of the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce help the district.
Linda Smithson, a teacher at Smart Intermediate School, has spoken to the board previously about her concerns with the district Vision 2020 Plan. On Wednesday, she gave an impassioned speech about the language of Vision 2020, which mentions possibly closing “an attendance center” and other language that she considers to be ambiguous.
“You said on September 10 the board will choose which school to close,” she told Tate. “Has the board done that? Have we gone that far where they have decided they are going to close a school?”
Several students also spoke about their concerns.
Many of those who attended and spoke wore green T-shirts supporting Smart, with some of the shirts reading "A SMART community grows a STRONG community."